    Scorching heat to descend on S Kazakhstan

    20:41, 05 July 2019
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan's National Weather Service, has released a fervent heat alert for several regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    Mercury will rise up to 33-38°C in Zhambyl region on July 6-8.

    Temperature as high as 40°C is expected in Turkestan region on July 6. In parts of the region it will be accompanied by the 15-20 mps eastern wind.

    Heat of 31-36°C will scorch Almaty region on July 6.

    Thunderstorm is forecast for parts of Atyrau region at night on July 6.

