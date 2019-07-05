Scorching heat to descend on S Kazakhstan
20:41, 05 July 2019
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan's National Weather Service, has released a fervent heat alert for several regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.
Mercury will rise up to 33-38°C in Zhambyl region on July 6-8.
Temperature as high as 40°C is expected in Turkestan region on July 6. In parts of the region it will be accompanied by the 15-20 mps eastern wind.
Heat of 31-36°C will scorch Almaty region on July 6.
Thunderstorm is forecast for parts of Atyrau region at night on July 6.