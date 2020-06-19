Scorching heat to grip W Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Air temperature will rise as high as to 40 degrees Celsius in West Kazakhstan, Mangistau and Atyrau regions, Kazhydromet reports.

On June 20 high heat will batter West Kazakhstan with mercury reading 35-28 degrees Celsius.

Dust storm will sweep through Mangistau region. Scorching heat wave up to 40 degrees Celsius will grip the region.

Atyrau region will also brace for heat up to 35-37 degrees Celsius. Fire threat remains high. Chances of storm are high.