    Scorching heat to grip west of Kazakhstan this week

    13:24, 07 July 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Meteorologists predict that scorching heat will grip western Kazakhstan in three upcoming days, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    On July 7-9, inclement weather conditions will linger in most regions of Kazakhstan bringing scattered showers with thunderstorms and hail. Torrential rains and fog are forecast in the east of Kazakhstan. Wind will gust up in parts of the country and dust storms are expected in the south.

    Temperature will gradually rise across Kazakhstan as fervent heat will grip parts of the west and south.


    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
