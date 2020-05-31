Scorching weather to batter Kazakhstan Sun

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Scorching weather is set to persist across the most parts of Kazakhstan today, Kazhydromet reports.

Occasional thundershowers are expected locally with wind and dust storm predicted in the country’s south and southeast.

High wind is forecast to sweep through Akmola, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Ayrau, Aktobe, Kostanay regions. Thundershowers are to strike Aktobe and Kostanay regions.

Mangistau region is to face thunderstorms, dust storms and strong wind.

Fervent heat is to batter Kyzylorda, Aktobe, Turkestan, Karaganda, Mangistau, Aktobe, Kostanay regions.

Fire threat remains high in Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Akmola, Zhambyl regions.