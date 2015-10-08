Scotland&#39;s Wood Group lands a multi-million deal in Kazakhstan

ASTANA-ABERDEEN. KAZINFORM - Scotland's Wood Group has won a multi-million dollar contract within the framework of which the company will deliver an automation solution for Tengiz oilfield in Kazakhstan.

According to the company's press release, it was awarded the contract by Bechtel to provide an automation solution consisting of detailed engineering, control hardware and remote instrument enclosures (RIEs) for Tengizchevroil's (TCO) Crude Storage Capacity Project at the Tengiz oilfield. The project is expected to increase capacity of the tank farm to accommodate the upgrading of the existing tank farm. This is not the first time Wood Group Mustang helps TCO modernize its control infrastructure. "We are combining the expertise and capabilities of our Automation and Controls personnel in the UK, US and Argentina to design and deliver a cost-effective solution that meets TCO's needs," said CEO of Wood Group Mustang Michele McNichol. Headquartered in Aberdeen, Wood Group is an international energy services company. It boasts over $7 billion sales and operates in more than 50 countries. In Kazakhstan, the energy services giant has offices in Almaty and Atyrau. The Group is built on Core Values and has three businesses - Wood Group PSN, Wood Group Kenny and Wood Group Mustang - providing a range of engineering, production support and maintenance management services to the oil & gas, and power generation industries worldwide. Tengizchevroil conducts the development, production and marketing of crude oil from the Tengiz field in western Kazakhstan. TCO was founded in 1993 by the Republic of Kazakhstan and Chevron Corporation.