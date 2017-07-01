Scythian artifacts presented in National Museum of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM International exhibition of original artifacts "Gold of the Scythians" opened in the National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The exhibition represents the best monuments of Scythian culture of the 7th-11th centuries BC from the National Museum's collection.

The event was opened by the Minister of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arystanbek Mukhamediuly.

Earlier, in the framework of EXPO-2017 National Museum held a number of international exhibitions including "Terracotta Army of the Emperor Qin Shi Huangdi", "In Search of Shamballa: Masterpieces from the New York Museum of Nicholas Roerich".



