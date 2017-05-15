Seaport transfers over KZT2.3bn to Kazakhstan’s budget since Jan 2017

AKTAU. KAZINFORM For 4 months of 2017 "Seaport" customs point has transferred KZT2,323 million to the national budget as payments and taxes, Kazinform correspondent reports.





In fact, treasury reimbursement is one of the main functions of the customs service. In this respect, "Seaport" as the customs point of Mangystau Region Department of State Revenues has outstripped the target.





"Customs payments and tax revenue gained by the country's treasury are constantly mounting. With over KZT2.3bn the target has been 106 per cent accomplished. The numbers tell the stories best as the growth has equalled to 17 per cent as compared to the same period of the last year. There is every reason to believe that the upward trend will remain further this year.", Chief Specialist of Mangystau Region Department of State Revenues Maksat Akmuratov noted.