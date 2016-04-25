Search dog that saved seven people from the rubble of buildings after the earthquake in Ecuador, died of starvation

PEDERNALES. KAZINFORM - Within four days the dog without rest worked on the ruins of houses in the town of Pedernales, which suffered most of all due to aftershocks.

Search dog LEM that saved seven people from the rubble of buildings after the earthquake in Ecuador, died of starvation, reports NBC News.The dog was in the service corps of rescuers and firefighters of the city of Ibarra and had a very good reputation in the detection of people under the ruins. Labrador even became a laureate of several international awards.Within four days the dog without rest worked on the ruins of houses in the town of Pedernales, which suffered most of all due to aftershocks.

The dog died from exhaustion on the way home. With all the correct honors the animal was buried on the territory of the native fire brigade.

We will remind, destructive earthquake occurred in Ecuador on April 16. The epicenter of earthquake was near the town of Pedernales, in the North-Western province of Manabí. The earthquake source lies at a depth of 20.2 kilometers. According to the latest data, the number of victims of elements has exceeded 600 people.

