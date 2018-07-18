Search for missing boy continues for fourth day

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The search for a missing seven-year-old boy entered its fourth day, Kazinform reports.

As earlier reported, Yernur Sadvakas, born in 2011, went missing in the Kishi saz pasture, southwards Yntymak village. He was last seen on July 14 at 08:30 p.m. in the highlands of Almaty region.



Yesterday 108 people and 9 units of equipment were combing the surroundings in a radius of 15 km. Today 59 people are continuing the search and recovery efforts, the emergency situations committee of the Kazakh Interior Ministry reports.



