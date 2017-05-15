Search for missing rescuer still on in E Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Search for a rescuer who allegedly drowned during a rescue operation is still underway in East Kazakhstan region.

The rescuer of East Kazakhstan airmobile rescue squad reportedly drowned during a search operation in Kurchumskiy district of East Kazakhstan region on Sunday evening. The air boat the rescuer was in capsized on the Kalzhyr River near Karoi village and he went missing.



"Emergency rescue services and lifeboats were dispatched to the scene," Ruslan Imankulov, spokesperson of the Emergencies Committee of the Internal Affairs Ministry, said.