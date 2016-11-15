Sec of State: Adoption of tenge became important component of strengthening Kazakhstan’s Independence

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The adoption of the tenge is an important component of strengthening Kazakhstan's Independence. Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova has said it at the conference "25 Years of Kazakhstan's Independence: National Currency" held at the Palace of Peace and Reconciliation on Tuesday.

“Our forum is being held on the eve of the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence. The national currency is one of the main symbols of the independent Kazakhstan. On November 15, 1993, due to personal participation of the Head of State, amid the toughest economic conditions, Kazakhstan adopted its own national currency – tenge. This make-or-break and far-reaching decision of the Kazakh President laid a foundation for the country’s economic independence. The adoption of the national currency gave a strong impetus to the development of market relations and establishment of an effective banking system as well as it became an integral component of strengthening Kazakhstan’s independence,” the Secretary of State said.

She noted that in 25 years, Kazakhstan led by Nursultan Nazarbayev, has passed a very long way equal to a whole epoch. 25 years of achievements and success became a triumph of a wise and forward-looking policy of the Leader of Nation.

In 25 years of its independent development, Kazakhstan has formed a modern economy integrated into the global market. Kazakhstan has become a reliable partner in international community which enabled it to attract considerable foreign investments.

According to Abdykalikova, Kazakhstan is confidently moving ahead today and is targeting to join the world’s 30 most developed states, gradually fulfilling the aims and objectives of the 100 Specific Steps National Plan on implementation of the Presidential Five Institutional Reforms and 2050 Strategy. Unprecedented large-scale institutional reforms are being implemented under the 100 Specific Steps National Plan. The President’s fundamental idea on “The Universal Labour Society” has become the main trend of social development.

Kazakhstan has conducted big reforms in all the spheres of social development – healthcare, education and social provision. Our country has become a recognized and authoritative participant of international relations. Kazakhstan’s initiatives are widely backed by the global community. The Presidential Manifesto “The World. The 21st Century” highlights N.Nazarbayev’s leadership in global anti-nuclear and anti-war movement. The election of Kazakhstan as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council in the jubilee year for Kazakhstan serves as a proof of high authority and trust in our country and opens new additional opportunities for resolving the global problems of modern period. The unique model of inter-ethnic unity and public accord of Nursultan Nazarbayev became a decisive factor of the country’s success.



