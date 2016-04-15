Sec of State: Alikhan Bukeikhanov substantiated the idea of reviving national statehood (PHOTOS)

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Secretary of State of the Republic of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova participated today in a scientific-research conference "Alikhan Bukeikhanov and Alash Heritage" devoted to the 150th anniversary of Kazakh nation's outstanding public and political figure Alikhan Bukeikhanov, Kazinform reports.

Those attending the conference were Mayor of Almaty City Bauyrzhan Baibek, Deputy of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament N.Orazalin, who is also the Chairman of the Kazakh Writers Union, President of the National Academy of Sciences, Academician M.Zhurinov and workers of science, education and culture.

Welcoming the participants, G.Abdykalikova noted that prominent public and governmental worker, scholar, journalist and ethnographer Alikhan Bukeikhanov devoted all his life to liberation and development of the Kazakh nation. “He substantiated the idea of reviving national statehood and defined the ways and methods of achieving this goal, while leading the Alash Kazakh National-Liberation Movement. Alikhan Bukeikhanov is the founder and leader of Alash, whose main goal was to establish an independent Kazakh state,” she said.

The participants watched also a documentary about the Alash Movement and enjoyed an exposition of books about the life and creativity of Alikhan Bukeikhanov.

The Secretary of State visited also the National Library. She got familiarized herself with a large-exposition devoted to the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence, the innovative methods applied by the Library and was told about the prospects of its development.



