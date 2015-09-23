Sec of State came to St Petersburg for Eurasian Women&#39;s Forum

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Secretary of State of the Republic of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova who is also the Chairperson of the National Commission for Women, Family and Demographic Policy of the republic has arrived at Saint-Petersburg for the Eurasian Women's Forum. .

Kazakh Parliament deputies, heads of governmental structures, the National Bank and members of the National Commission are among the delegatesIn general, more than 700 delegates from 77 countries of the world have gathered in Russian city for the forum which is organized by the decision of the Council of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly. The Kazakh Secretary of State will present a report on "Social and Gender Policy of the Republic of Kazakhstan: Facts and Prospects". Gulshara Abdykalikova met also with the representatives of the Kazakh diaspora and Kazakh youth living and studying in Saint Petersburg. During the meeting Abdykalikova told about the importance of the President's Nationwide Idea "Mangilik El", Five Institutional Reforms and "100 Specific Steps" Nation's Plan for the achievement of the major goal - joining the club of 30 most developed countries of the world. At the invitation of the Chairman of the Council of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly V.Matvienko, Abdykalikova visited the Mariinsky Theatre to enjoy a gala-concert with the participation of the Russian opera and ballet stars.