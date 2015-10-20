Sec of State chaired extended meeting of N Kazakhstan People&#39;s Assembly Council

ASTANA-PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM An extended meeting of the North Kazakhstan People's Assembly was held in Petropavlovsk today under the chairmanship of Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova. Among the attendees were Deputy Chairman - Head of the Kazakhstan People's Assembly Secretariat Eraly Tugzhanov, member of the Council of the Kazakhstan People's Assembly Anatoly Bashmakov and the representatives of ethno-cultural associations and wide community, Kazinform refers to the press service of Akorda.

Earlier Kazinform reported that Abdykalikova was paying a working visit to the North Kazakhstan region. In hew welcoming speech the Secretary of State highly evaluated the role of the North Kazakhstan People's Assembly in implementation of the objectives of the Year of Assembly, the Nation's Plan, in promotion of Mangilik El nationwide patriotic idea and "Land of the Great Steppe" country brand. The participants of the meeting discussed the issues of implementation of the President's Five Institutional Reforms, governmental policy in inter-ethnic relations, comprehensive efforts taken to strengthen and ensure identity and unity of the Kazakhstan people and formation of a new Kazakhstani patriotism. Thus, approximately 9,000 people of the region got financial assistance to the amount of 28 mln tenge during "People's Assembly of Kazakhstan -20 Kind Deeds" campaign. The Secretary of State met also with the participants of Serpin-2050 program at the M. Kozybayev North Kazakhstan State University. The students informed Abdykalikova about implementation of the program. The issues of adaptation and development of the students' creative potential were discussed at the meeting too. More than 800 students from South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Mangystay and Almaty regions are studying in Petropavlovsk under the Serpin-2050 program today. Within the events dedicated to the 550th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate, the Secretary of State visited a museum fund and expositions from an exhibition devoted to Ablay Khan. In the course of her trip, Abdykalikova surveyed construction sites of Zhezkazgan-Petropavlovsk highway and a 320-seat kindergarten - the projects implemented under the Nurly Zhol Program. She also participated in inauguration of a new Palace of Sport in Petropavlovsk, with a new ice skating rink and an indoor track facility. Upon completion of her visit, the Secretary of State met with the female activists of the region - deputies of maslikhat, heads of governmental agencies, representatives of business community and NGOs. They discussed the involvement of women in implementation of 100 Specific Steps Nation's Plan, support of female entrepreneurship, strengthening traditional spiritual and family values, development of family and demographic policy. Following the trip, Abdykalikova commissioned the region's authorities with a number of tasks.