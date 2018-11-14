Sec of State holds meeting on fighting corruption

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova has chaired today a session of the Presidential Commission for Countering Terrorism, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The session discussed the measures on observance of lawfulness in employment issues and proper utilization of the funds spent on implementation of the Nurly Zhol State Infrastructure Development Programme.



"At the meeting of the Security Council in Astana held November 7, President Nursultan Nazarbayev said that the country would continue actively fighting corruption and informing the population of designated use of the budgetary funds," the Secretary of State reminded.



She highlighted that the employment of population underlies the country's social policy. "The package of measures and programmes adopted to ensure employment enabled us to preserve stability on the labour market and mitigate the negative consequences of the crisis periods. Huge budgetary funds were allocated for implementing these programmes," said Abdykalikova.







Since 2016, the country's anti-corruption service has registered 194 crimes 32 people have been convicted. The violations were connected with ghost payrolling, misuse of budget and receiving microcredits.



She noted the importance of implementing effective measures of lowering corruption risks.



The representatives of the law-enforcement and regulatory agencies informed the Commission participants of numerous violations linked to the implementation of Nurly Zhol programme. According to them, 3 trillion tenge was spent on the programme's implementation in total while violations in this sector amounted to 48 billion tenge. 120 pre-trial investigations were launched and 48 persons were brought to responsibility.