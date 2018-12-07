Sec of State: Kazakhstan modernizes corruption countering system

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova participated today in the international conference "Countering corruption amid Globalization," Kazinform reports citing Akorda press service.

Representatives of governmental agencies, diplomatic missions, international organizations - OECD, UNDP, ADB - academic communities and non-governmental sector participated in the event.



Welcoming the participants, Gulshara Abdykalikova said that Kazakhstan had established its own model of a modern state striving to form corruption-free country, based on the best international practices, the UN Convention against Corruption and the national peculiarities.



She stressed that the country's system of countering corruption is undergoing modernization as part of the Five Institutional Reforms and Kazakhstan's 2015-2025 Anti-Corruption Strategy. "We have improved legislative-legal framework, a solid institutional basis was created and certain requirements to moral and ethical behavior of public servants have been introduced," said she.



"Developing the national system of countering corruption, we take into consideration the global trends and advanced experience in this sphere of the developed countries and such international organizations as the UN, OECD and the OSCE," Gulshara Abdykalikova added.



The Secretary of State wished successful work to the conference participants for the purpose of further improvement of the state anti-corruption policy.