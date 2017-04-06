Sec of State meets Rector of Masdar Institute of Science and Technology

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova has met today with Rector of the Masdar Institute of Science and Technology (UAE) Dr. Behjat Al Yousuf, Kazinform correspondent reports.

At the meeting, the Secretary of State spoke on development of relations with the UAE as Kazakhstan's key partner in the Middle East.



In 2017, Kazakhstan and the UAE will mark the 25th jubilee of their diplomatic relations.



Over this period, the countries have gathered huge experience of joint work and achieved success in various sectors.



The sides discussed the issues of expanding scientific-educational cooperation and organization of joint events.



"Kazakhstan fully shares and supports the UAE's policy in renewable energy sources. The UAE's experience serves as a good example of how ‘clean' energy contributes to economic development. The Republic of Kazakhstan stands for active implementation of ‘green' economy which will be the main component of our industrial policy in the nearest decade, " G.Abdykalikova said.



The guest was informed that from August 31 to September 1 Kazakhstan will host the International Forum "Women for the Energy of Future" to be held during the EXPO 2017.



The Forum will discuss the role and contribution of women to the promotion of innovative ideas in alternative energy sector and ‘green' economy.



Gulshara Abdykalikova invited Dr. Behjat Al Yousuf to join the forum. "I am inviting you to participate in this forum. I believe that the Masdar Institute as one of high-technological educational institutions will contribute more to the promotion of ‘green' technologies," she highlighted.