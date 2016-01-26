Sec of State pays working visit to Aktobe region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova has arrived in Aktobe region for a working visit, Akorda press service informs.

She partook in the interregional seminar on “Secular Society and High Spirituality – Pledge of Unity and Accord”.

Governor of the region Berdшbek Saparbayev, Vice Minister of Culture and Sport M. Azilkhanov, representatives of governmental agencies, religious associations and NGOs of Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda and Mangystau regions attended the seminar. The participants discussed the course of implementation of the 4th Institutional Reform “Identity and Unity” of the “100 Specific Steps” National Plan, the work on prevention of religious extremism, harmonization of inter-faith relations and spiritual-moral development.

In her welcoming speech, Abdykalikova noted that the Head of State had clearly defined the vector of Kazakhstan’s development as a democratic, circular and economically developed state. “One of the important values of Mangilik El national patriotic idea – circular state and high spirituality – is called to consolidate our people. The efforts of the governmental agencies and civil society must be aimed at forming and strengthening these values,” she said.

The Secretary of State visited also Ailin kindergarten built under the PPP scheme. The pre-school facility has been equipped with up-to-date technologies and meets all modern standards.

Besides, Abdykalikova attended an exposition of research works at Nazarbayev Intellectual School.

She also met with the representatives of female community of the region: deputies of the maslikhats, heads of governmental agencies, representatives of business, creative intelligentsia and NGOs. The meeting focused on the issues of activation of women’s involvement in implementation of the President’s National Plan, support of female entrepreneurship, strengthening of spiritual-moral and family values and development of family and demographic policy.