Sec of State: Year 2015 became milestone period in gender equality promotion

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Secretary of State-Chairperson of the National Commission for Women, Family and Demographic Policy Gulshara Abdykalikova participated in the Eurasian Women's Forum in Saint Petersburg.

Addressing the participants of the Forum, the Kazakh Secretary of State touched upon the process of implementation of social and gender policy in Kazakhstan and noted that our country holds the 43th position in Global Gender Gap Report of the World Economic Forum. G. Abdykalikova highlighted that Kazakhstani women have all chances to realize their potential in socio-economic, public and political as well as cultural-humanitarian spheres.

"Year 2015 has become a milestone period in promotion of gender mainstreaming. This year we mark also the adoption of the Beijing Declaration," she noted.

The Secretary of State highlighted also the importance of raising women's role in implementation of the Five Institutional Reforms on all-round modernization of the country, which had been initiated by Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev.

In conclusion, G.Abdykalikova made several recommendations on the issues discussed and invited the guests of the Forum to visit Astana and EXPO-2017.

The Secretary of State had also several bilateral meetings with the heads of the delegations of participating countries. Urgent issues and prospects of bilateral cooperation in socio-economic development were discussed during these meetings, Akorda press service reports.