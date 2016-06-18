Second black box of crashed EgyptAir plane retrieved

CAIRO. KAZINFORM - The Technical Investigation committee for EgyptAir's A320 crashed in the Mediterranean Sea last month has received the Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) and the Flight Data Recorder (FDR) from Egypt's general prosecution, the committee said in a statement on Friday.

The committee said the two data recorders will be handed over to the Central Department for Aircraft Accident at the Ministry of Civil Aviation to start analysing them in order to unload their data.

Earlier in the day, the committee announced that the second black box of the crashed EgyptAir plane has been retrieved by Lethbridge John vessel which was rented by the Egyptian government to take part in the search operations.

The aircraft's first black box, cockpit voice recorder, was recovered on Thursday.

"The analysis of data may take several weeks; if the memory units at both recorders are in good condition, then the unloading process will start right away at the labs of the Central Department for Aircraft Investigation," the committee's press release said.

Whereas, the committee explained, if there is a minor damage at both or either of them, the damage will be repaired locally.

However, the committee said the repair process will be conducted abroad under the supervision of the Investigation Committee if the damage is major.

The Airbus A320 crashed into the Mediterranean on May 19 on its way from Paris to Cairo, killing all 66 people on board.

Later, the Egyptian military announced it found personal belongings of the victims and small pieces of the plane's wreckage in the Mediterranean Sea 290 km north of the coastal city of Alexandria.

Kazinform refers to Xinhua