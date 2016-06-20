Second Burabay resort created around Astana city - Nazarbayev (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A green belt around Astana city will be stretched to Burabay resort in 2017, President Nursultan Nazarbayev said visiting the green zone around the capital.

According to the Head of State, the forest that has been planted since 1997 in the green zone now occupies an area of 73,000 ha. "It is the territory of the Burabay national park", the President stressed.



"Over these years we've built not only Astana, but the second Burabay resort around our capital," said Nursultan Nazarbayev. "Now our goal is to link this forest with the one that is situated in the Burabay resort. Next year, the forest will be stretched to Burabay and, then, to Pavlodar, Karaganda and Kostanay cities."



President Nazarbayev noted that there are over 60 species of plants in the green belt, adding that if every city will focus on greening, Kazakhstan will have better ecology.



Additionally, the President of Kazakhstan released 150 pheasants into the green zone of Astana city.



