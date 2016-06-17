Second EgyptAir flight recorder found

CAIRO. KAZINFORM - The flight data recorder from the EgyptAir plane that crashed in the Mediterranean Sea last month has been retrieved, Egyptian investigators say.

The news comes a day after search teams recovered the cockpit voice recorder from the wreckage of Flight MS804, BBC News reports.



Both recorders, known as the "black boxes", are crucial to discovering why the Airbus A320 came down on 19 May, killing all 66 people on board.



The plane was flying from Paris to Cairo when it vanished from radar.



Investigators have said it is too early to rule out any causes for the crash, including terrorism.



'Several pieces'



The Egyptian investigation committee said the data recorder had been "retrieved in several pieces" by a specialist ship, the John Lethbridge.



The ship, operated by Deep Ocean Search, found the plane's wreckage on Wednesday in several locations about 290km (180 miles) north of the Egyptian coast, at a depth of about 3,000m (9,800ft).



The data recorder is usually located in the plane's tail along with the voice recorder, which had to be salvaged in stages on Thursday because it was badly damaged.



The investigation committee said the data from the second recorder's memory unit will be downloaded once it has been transferred to the Egyptian port of Alexandria.



The data recorder gathers information about the plane's speed, altitude and direction.



Earlier on Friday, an unnamed official in the investigation committee told AP news agency that the voice recorder's data was already being analysed by experts, including representatives of France's air safety agency and the plane's manufacturer, Airbus.



The cause of the crash remains a mystery.



