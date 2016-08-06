Second forum of interregional cooperation for Mogilev Oblast, Russia's Bryansk Oblast in 2017

MOGILEV. KAZINFORM - The second forum of interregional cooperation between Mogilev Oblast and Bryansk Oblast within the framework of the Union State of Belarus and Russia will take place in Bryansk in 2017, BelTA learned from the resolution adopted by participants of the first forum in Mogilev on 5 August.

The document was signed by Chairman of the Bryansk Oblast Parliament Vladimir Popkov and Chairman of the Mogilev Oblast Council of Deputies Anatoly Isachenko.

The modern world reality encourages countries to enable more effective exchange of opinions and experience, the resolution reads. Drastic international problems require coordination and consolidation of joint actions, search for new mechanisms of interaction and integration, including at the regional level. In these conditions getting young people involved in the process is vital for effective cooperation and stable development of countries. This is why close attention should be paid to realizing the human potential, getting the youth community to participate in the international dialogue and to stepping up its role in forming innovative economies and new formats of the business dialogue.



According to the resolution, participants of the forum believe it is necessary to ensure the effective implementation of the action plan on cooperation in youth policy affairs, education and cultural affairs within the framework of the Union State of Belarus and Russia between Mogilev Oblast and Bryansk Oblast in 2016-2017. The sides intend to step up interaction between education institutions of the two regions for the sake of patriotic, civil, tourist, local lore, spiritual, and moral upbringing and encouragement of technical and creative arts among children. The sides will also contribute to preserving and popularizing the cultural and artistic legacy of both nations, to expanding contacts between public organizations, including youth unions and creative unions.



Chairman of the Mogilev Oblast Council of Deputies Anatoly Isachenko said: "Everything we intended to accomplish during the forum has been accomplished. Nine agreements on trade, economic, scientific, technical, and cultural cooperation between the regions and organizations of Bryansk Oblast and Mogilev Oblast have been signed. It is important that all of them are of applied nature. Their implementation will be tracked on a quarterly basis by a special commission that will make the necessary corrections in a timely manner if necessary."



In turn, Chairman of the Bryansk Oblast Parliament Vladimir Popkov underlined the importance of the forum's youth dimension. "The Slavonic traditions that our forefathers followed for centuries should not be lost in oblivion. They should be passed on to the younger generation," noted the official. "Only friendship between young Belarusians and Russians will make stronger the economic, cultural, educational and other ties between our countries in the future."



The forum on interregional cooperation between Mogilev Oblast and Bryansk Oblast in the area of youth policy within the framework of the Union State of Belarus and Russia took place in Mogilev on 4-5 August. It gathered over 170 people, including heads of the administrations of the two regions, representatives of executive and legislative powers, youth organizations and tourism organizations, educational and scientific institutions, companies and organizations, mass media, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.