Second pilot of crashed #2100 flight underwent complicated surgery

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Chief of the Public Healthcare Department of Almaty Tleukhan Abildayev informed about the condition of the second pilot of the crashed Bek Air plane, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Earlier, it was reported that the second pilot Mirzhan Muldakulov had been taken to the Municipal Clinical Hospital No.4 in a critical condition.

«The condition of the second pilot is estimated as critical. Today, he underwent a complicated surgery on his backbone. Now he is in a postanaesthesia care unit. The surgery was successful,» Acting Chief Medical Officer Aiman Baizoldanova said.

She added that flight attendant from this plane was also in this hospital. Her condition is stable and is estimated as moderately severe.

The pilot in command died on the spot.