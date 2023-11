ASTANA. KAZINFORM - An earthquake measuring 5.1 on the MPV scale has been recorded near Almaty city this morning at 8:24 a.m. Almaty time.

The epicenter of the quake was located on the border of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and China, 497 kilometers southwest of Almaty city.



The quake registered by a group of seismological stations hit at the depth of 10 kilometers.