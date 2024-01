ASTANA. KAZINFORM - An earthquake measuring 4.5 on the MPV scale has been recorded not far from Almaty city today.

The quake jolted the border of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, 451 kilometers southwest of Almaty city.



It hit at the depth of 5 kilometers at 9:19 a.m. Almaty time.



This is the second earthquake in the Central Asian region this morning. Earlier the quake shook Kyrgyzstan.