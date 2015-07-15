Second-tier banks to be rendered financial assistance in amount of KZT 600 bln

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The banking sector of Kazakhstan will be rendered financial assistance in the amount of KZT 600 bln through the Unified National Pension Fund, Chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan Kairat Kelimbetov told at the CCS press conference.

"We plan to support second-tier banks of the country in the amount of KZT 500-600 bln through the Unified National Pension Fund this year. The goal of the National Bank is to ensure short-term liquidity. Presently, there are no problems of short-term liquidity in the banking sector," K. Kelimbetov said.