SecondsOut.com puts Golovkin on top of P4P rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - SecondsOut.com web portal has released its updated pound-for-pound rankings, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Undefeated Kazakhstani middleweight Gennady Golovkin (36-0, 33 KOs) is number 1 of the rankings. It is expected that GGG will make a huge comeback to the ring on March 18 at Madison Square Garden in New York against American Daniel Jacobs (32-1, 29 KOs).



Coming in 2nd is Nicaraguan Roman Gonzalez (46-0, 38 KOs). American Andre Ward (31-0, 15 KOs) is ranked third.