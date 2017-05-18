Secretariat of World Religions' Leaders Congress convenes in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The 16th session of the Secretariat of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions chaired by Senate Speaker and head of the Secretariat Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has kicked off in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.





Attending the session are representatives of world religions from many countries, international organizations, religious associations of Kazakhstan and officials.











The session will focus on preparations for the 6th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions. Participants will also consider candidates who may be honored with the Astana International Prize for contribution to inter-faith dialogue and the Medal of Honor of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.











The dates of the 6th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions and the 17th session of the Secretariat of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions will be determined at the session in Astana. Participants of the session will learn about the priorities of Kazakhstan's activity as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.







Following results of the session, the Protocol of the 16th session of the Secretariat of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions is planned to be signed.







The 6th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions is set to be held in 2018.