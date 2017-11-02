Secretary Abdykalikova, NCSEJ Chairman discuss Jewish community in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Secretary of State of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Gulshara Abdykalikova, has held a meeting with the Chairman of the National Coalition Supporting Eurasian Jewry, Daniel Rubin, Kazinform correspondent reports.

At the meeting, the sides discussed the activities of the Jewish community in Kazakhstan, the joint efforts in tackling contemporary challenges, and Kazakhstan's model of interreligious accord.

The Secretary of State said that the United States is one of the most important strategic partners of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Gulshara Abdykalikova noted the importance of the initiative suggested by the President of the country, Nursultan Nazarbayev, on establishing the Global Antiterrorist Coalition (network) under the auspices of the United Nations. "The fact that Kazakhstan was elected a Non-Permanent Member of the UN Security Council for 2017-2018 is another evidence of our bilateral cooperation's maturity," Gulshara Abdykalikova stressed.

She also underscored that Kazakhstan is determined to enter the world's top 30 developed countries by 2050. In 2017, the Third Modernization, initiated by the Head of State, was launched to create a new model of economic growth. Its first results demonstrate sustainable economic recovery.

This year, the country's GDP growth has reached 3.5%. The Kazakh Government is currently implementing the Programme of Spiritual Modernization "Rukhani Janghyru" that emphasizes that the key factor for the modernization is the preservation of own culture and national code.

The Secretary of State added that representatives of over 100 ethnic groups live here, and Kazakhstan's model of social harmony and national unity was built through the civic associations of the ethnic groups.