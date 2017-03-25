Secretary-General: SCO Charter sets perfect example of interstate cooperation

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - On March 24, the Academic Symposium dedicated to 15th Anniversary of adoption of the SCO Charter, the fundamental document of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, was held in Beijing, Kazinform special correspondent in China reports.

The initiators were the SCO Secretariat and the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences. The symposium was attended by the chiefs and experts of the leading academic institutions and "think-tanks" of China who deal with SCO issues.

The SCO Secretary General Rashid Alimov made his speech.

"The Charter is one of the first public and legal documents in international practice that puts the model of universal partnership as a fundamental characteristic of international alliance". Today nobody doubts that the Charter set to the world a perfect example of fresh reading of generally accepted foundations of interstate cooperation", the Secretary General underlined.

Having designated the peculiarities of SCO partnership Alimov noted that the SCO is one of the few multi-field international associations initially and entirely set up in the format of multilateral partnership.

This is the advantage and attractiveness of the Organization. It is not gathering in a line but mutual understanding; not domination but equality and coordination that can be referred to the key elements of the partnership. The closer coordination the deeper mutual understanding; the stricter equality observed the stronger and the more effective the partnership becomes", the diplomat commented on the principles of partnership in the SCO.

Based on the Charter, the SCO pursues the policy that excludes block, ideology-driven and confrontational approaches in solving contemporary international and regional issues.

"The Organization strictly follows the principles outlined in the SCO Charter including the SCO's undirectedness against other states and international organizations; actively develops contacts and cooperation with international and regional organizations, primarily with the UN and its specialized agencies", Alimov stressed.

The SCO Secretary General emphasized the consensus model of decision making that focuses on exceptional equality of all participants of the organization regardless of potential and capabilities.



"All decisions made in the SCO are the result of crystallization and mixture of views, opinions and approaches of the founding members. Thus, we can validly consider the SCO as a vivid example of a consensus-type partnership", Alimov stated.



The cornerstone in establishment of cooperation between six states as a new model of regional partnership is such a key notion as "Shanghai spirit" enshrined in the Charter.

Alimov drew scientists' attention to the fact that the acting model of the SCO functions in a manner that each party strives to find the way to mutual consent however critical the issue is. It consists in capability of listening, hearing and considering opinions of each other. He reminded that such a relationship system was described by an ancient Chinese philosopher Confucius who said "Honorable men are friends in disputes, while vile men quarrel in consensus".

"This is the uniqueness of the organization where the interest of each party can be and is embedded within the interests of all", the Secretary General pointed out.



The Ambassadors of SCO member countries, namely Kazakhstan - Shakhrat Nuryshev, Kyrgyzstan - Kanaiym Baktygulova and Russia - Andrei Denisov, addressed to Symposium participants.

The scientists and experts in their speeches made a detailed analysis of Charter provisions and its practical importance for bilateral cooperation in politics and security, economic and humanitarian areas, and its contribution to development of the theory and practice of international relations.

One of the custodians of the SCO Charter Vitaly Vorobyov shared his recollections on the process of work on the fundamental document of the Organization.



Turkmenistan Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the People's Republic of China Chinar Rustamova also spoke to the attendants.

Director of the Institute of Russia, Eastern Europe and Central Asia of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences Prof. Li Yungcuan, Secretary-General of Chinese Center for SCO Studies Chen Yurong, Director of the Central Asia Studies department of China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations Ding Xiaoxing and other experts presented their reports.

It should be reminded that the SCO Charter was adopted in Saint Petersburg at the session of the Council of the Heads of the SCO Member States on June 7, 2002.

Currently, Kazakhstan chairs the SCO. The Summit of the Heads of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Member States will be held in Astana on June 8-9, 2017, and, according to Alimov, it will be the largest world-famous historic event.

