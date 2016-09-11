Secretary of Kazakhstan CEC: Early voting in Belarus is transparent

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The early voting in the elections in Belarus is transparent, Secretary of Kazakhstan Central Election Commission Bakhyt Meldeshov, a member of the CIS observation mission, said after visiting the district commission and several polling stations in Logoisk constituency No. 75 on 10 September, BelTA learned from the Minsk Oblast Executive Committee.

"Early voting procedure is transparent. We saw this at the polling stations. Observers are present, secret ballot is ensured, and there are separate ballot boxes. Moreover, early voting helps avoid queues on Election Day," Bakhyt Meldeshov said.

"The electoral legislation of Kazakhstan differs from the Belarusian one. We do not have early voting. However, every state chooses its own way," Bakhyt Meldeshov noted. He said that in Kazakhstan, the voter turnout is usually high and there are queues at polling stations.



The Secretary of the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan noted the good preparation of the parliamentary elections in Belarus by the election commissions. "We see that everything is organized well. Posters with the information about the candidates are placed in accessible locations. So voters have the opportunity to get all the necessary information," he noted.



The international observer from Georgia Giorgi Sharabidze also visited Logoisk constituency No. 75. "With regard to elections, there are some general principles. But every country holds them in their own way. It depends on the culture, mentality of people, some historical traditions, and political system. Belarus, unlike Georgia, has early voting. We visited a number of polling stations and can say that everything was organized at a high level," he stressed.



On 10 September Logoisk District was visited by a big delegation of representatives of various countries that are taking part in the monitoring of the parliamentary elections in the country. The guests were interested in the early voting turnout, the organization of polls in the polling stations. International observers spoke to members of election commissions and Belarusian observers, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.