Secretary of Kazakhstan's Security Council replaced

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev appointed Nurlan Yermekbayev as Aide to the President - Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

"To appoint Nurlan Bayuzakovich Yermekbayev as Aide to the President - Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan, relieving him of his post as the Minister of Religious Affairs and Civil Society of the Republic of Kazakhstan," the decree reads.

Nurlan Yermekbayev was born in 1963. In 1986, he graduated with distinction from the Faculty of Oriental Languages of the Military Red Banner Institute of the USSR Ministry of Defense in Moscow. In 1996, he graduated from the Economics Department of the Kazakh State Architecture and Construction Academy.



In the 1990s, he headed foreign-economic companies.

From 1993 to 1995, he has been a Senior Expert at the Trade Delegation of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the People's Republic of China.



From 1996 to 1997: Adviser to the Chairman of the Board of the Almaty Trade and Financial Bank.



From 1999 to 2001: Head of the representative office of Halyk Bank of Kazakhstan OJSC in the People's Republic of China.



From 2001 to 2003: Counsellor of the Kazakh Embassy in the People's Republic of China.



From 2003 to 2004: Charge d'Affaires (Head of the Diplomatic Mission) of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Republic of Singapore.



From 2004 to 2006: Head of the Foreign Policy Center of the Executive Office of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



From 2006 to 2007: Adviser to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Head of the Foreign Policy Center of the Executive Office of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



From 2007 to 2010: Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



From 2010 to 2012: Aide to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



From 2012 to 2014: Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the People's Republic of China.



From 2012 to 2013: Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan with concurrent accreditation to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.



From 2012 to 2014: Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan with concurrent accreditation to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.



From 2014 to 2016: Aide to the President - Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



In September 2016, by the Head of State's Decree, he was appointed as the Minister of Religious Affairs and Civil Society of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



Nurlan Yermekbayev is fluent in Russian, Chinese, English, and Portuguese.



He holds a Candidate Degree in Political Sciences.



Diplomatic rank: Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary.



He has been awarded the Order of Parasat (Nobility) (2015), the Order of Kurmet (Respect) (2005), medals "For the work for the benefit of South Kazakhstan region", "Veteran of local conflicts. Angola ", a number of commemorative medals, award pins "The Gratitude of the President" and "The 110th Anniversary of the Railways of Kazakhstan".