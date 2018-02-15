Secretary of State addresses Kazakh-Turkish forum of businesswomen in Ankara

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Secretary of State of the Republic of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova arrived today in the Republic of Turkey, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

Within the framework of the visit, Gulshara Abdykalikova took part in the Business Forum of Businesswomen of Kazakhstan and Turkey at the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Turkey Hakan Çavuşoğlu.



It was also attended by representatives of the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs, the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey, government agencies, and the women's business community.

In her welcome speech, Gulshara Abdykalikova stressed that President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev pays special attention to the development of bilateral relations between the fraternal states that are marked by over 25 years of productive cooperation.

The Secretary of State turned the spotlight on the Kazakh President's State-of-the-Nation Address "New Opportunities for Development amidst the Fourth Industrial Revolution" aimed at successful orientation amid Industry 4.0. In this respect, new instruments targeting digitalization of enterprises will be applied, and the women's business community has a crucial role to play in that process.

Ms. Abdykalikova told about Kazakhstan's state policy aimed at women's empowerment. Today, 10.1% (43 people) of political public servants are women. In the Parliament, there are 33 women or 22% of the total number of members. 43% of all small and medium-sized businesses are headed by women who provide 31% of jobs (964,000 people). According to the Global Competitiveness Index of the World Economic Forum, Kazakhstan hit the top 30 in terms of female participation in labor force.

The Secretary of State underlined that this year Kazakhstan is celebrating a special anniversary - the 20th Anniversary of Astana. Astana is a symbol of Independence, the embodiment of Nursultan Nazarbayev's idea, and the result of work of the entire nation of Kazakhstan.

At the forum, there were presentations of female entrepreneurs' innovative business projects, a constructive exchange of the best practices, and discussion of issues related to further development of economic and investment ties between women's business communities of Kazakhstan and Turkey.

On the sidelines of the forum, Gulshara Abdykalikova held meetings with Speaker of the Turkish Parliament İsmail Kahraman, Deputy Prime Minister of Turkey Hakan Çavuşoğlu, and Turkish Minister of Family and Social Policies Fatma Betül Sayan Kaya.

During the meetings, the sides discussed the current state of the Kazakh-Turkish relations and the prospects for socioeconomic, as well as cultural and humanitarian cooperation.