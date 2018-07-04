Secretary of State: AIFC to embody best practices of financial centers

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova participated in the Conference on legal issues of the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC), Akorda reported.

"One of the key priorities of the state policy is to create the most attractive terms for doing business. To this end, a unique Astana International Financial Centre was established at the initiative of the President of the country. It will be presented tomorrow. AIFC will epitomize the best practices of the world financial centers. Special focus will be on the legal regime. Presently, its operation is based on the principles, norms, and precedents of the Law of England and Wales, as well as the standards of internationally recognized financial centers with an independent judiciary," Ms Abdykalikova said.

In the course of the conference, prominent Kazakhstani and foreign legal professionals discussed topical issues on AIFC's activities, in particular, issues related to the settlement of disputes and the applicable law in AIFC.

At the end of her speech, Gulshara Abdykalikova expressed confidence that the conference will result in a constructive dialogue and establishment of close business ties.

The Conference was also attended by the Chairman of the Constitutional Council, Kairat Mami, the Governor of the Astana International Financial Centre, Kairat Kelimbetov, the Head of the Judiciary of the AIFC Court, Lord Harry Woolf, the Deputy Executive Director of the Foundation of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Igor Rogov, representatives of embassies accredited in Kazakhstan, government authorities, international arbitration centers and courts, top legal and consulting firms and financial corporations, etc.