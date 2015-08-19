Secretary of State G.Abdykalikova met with education system workers

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Secretary of State of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova has met today with the workers of the country's education system.

"You know that Kazakhstan has been conducting large reforms to date. Our President has set a task to join the club of 30 most developed countries of the world. Five institutional reforms and "100 Concrete Steps" Program and others are closely connected with the development of education sector, because strong education sector is the main factor of achievement of these goals", Abdykalikova said. In the course of the meeting the participants discussed the most important issues of the country's education system development under the abovementioned programs. Besides, they focused on the issues related to the teachers' qualification upgrading, development of rural schools, technical education institutions and scientific-research organizations. Minister of Education and Science Aslan Sarinzhipov told about the preparation for the new academic year. Rural teachers, teachers-innovators and heads of educational and research organizations were invited to the meeting.