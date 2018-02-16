Secretary of State meets with Kazakh diaspora, students in Istanbul

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Within the framework of her working visit to the Republic of Turkey, the Secretary of State, Gulshara Abdykalikova met with representatives of the Kazakh diaspora and the Kazakhstani student community in Turkey, the Akorda press service reports.

The meeting discussed the main provisions of the President's January Address to the Nation New Development Opportunities Amidst the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

In her speech at the meeting, Gulshara Abdykalikova noted that Nursultan Nazarbayev's strategic course aimed at improving the people's well-being allowed for the Republic to become the modern and successful state it is today. She stressed that as of the end of 2017, Kazakhstan's GDP grew by 4%, the inflation rate was recorded at 7.1%, while unemployment sat at 5%.

She also emphasized the importance of the modernization 3.0 project currently implemented in the country, which is aimed at creating a new model of the economy, political reformation, and renewal of public consciousness.

The Secretary of State drew the participants' attention to the fact that in his Address, President Nazarbayev focused on the introduction of elements of the Industry - 4.0, proclaiming economic growth based on the achievement of a new technological order as the top priority for the country.

Ms. Abdykalikova added that the President's Address identifies human capital as the basis for the country's modernization and sets the task to accelerate the creation of Kazakhstan's own education system, that would cover the entire population. The key priority, according to the President, should be the development of people's ability to adapt to changes and acquiring new knowledge.

She also stressed that, according to the President, the ideal Kazakh citizen is someone who knows their history, language, and culture but is at the same time modern, speaks foreign languages, and has advanced and broad views.

Speaking about the main challenge facing Kazakhstanis today, Gulshara Abdikalikova cites the Head of State, who in his Address says that in order to meet the new time, the people need to unite as a nation that is on the verge of a historic ascent amidst the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

In conclusion, the Secretary of State urged the participants of the meeting to continue to maintain ties with their historical homeland, make their own contribution to the development of Kazakhstan, increase the country's international prestige as an important and responsible player in the global community.