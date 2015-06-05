Secretary of State of Kazakhstan met with UNHCR Regional Representative

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Secretary of State of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova met with UNHCR Regional Representative/Regional Coordinator for Central Asia Bernard Doyle.

The Secretary of State congratulated the guest and all the staff of the UNHCR on the 20 th anniversary of work in Kazakhstan.

"We have cooperated closely with your organization. This year is the 20 th anniversary of the work of the UNHCR in Kazakhstan. I congratulate you on this milestone. A lot has been done over this period. The main law on the issues of refugees, a number of legislative acts have been adopted and the institutional issues have been resolved. Big conferences, events at the national level have been held," G. Abdykalikova said.

Besides, G. Abdykalikova highly praised the work of the organization on defending the values and tasks of the UN at the global, regional and national levels in the sphere of protection of the rights of refugees.

The sides also noted the positive development of the relations between Kazakhstan and the UNHCR regarding many issues of protection of the rights of refugees.

"I think the results of our cooperation and work are promising and we are ready to continue our close cooperation," G. Abfykalikova said.