Secretary of State opens Tugan Zher Forum in Aktobe

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM Gulshara Abdykalikova opened the large-scale republican forum Tugan Zher in Aktobe region with the participation of delegates from 20 countries.

"The Tugan Zher program is aimed at developing civic engagement and a sense of responsibility for the fate of your homeland, as well as respect for the history and culture of the native land. Today we are taking part in a truly landmark event, the first Tugan Zher forum. And it is not by chance that it is being held in Aktobe, the birthplace of such outstanding people as Yesset Batyr, Aliya Moldagulova, Akhmet Zhubanov, Takhaui Akhtanov, Marat Ospanov, cosmonaut Yuri Lonchakov, famous neurosurgeon Serik Akshulakov, Dimash Kudaibergen who represents Kazakhstan on the world stage. Aktobe region is a good example of the realization of spiritual modernization program for the whole country. Today, within the framework of the Tugan zherge-tazym action, large-scale construction and reconstruction of social and cultural facilities, kindergartens, hospitals, schools, parks, museums are underway here," Gulshara Abdykalikova said opening of the forum.

According to the Deputy Akim of the region, Yerbol Nurgaliyev, new social and cultural objects will be opened in Aktobe region within the framework of the forum. It is also planned to sign 10 memorandums for more than KZT 75 billion, hold a research-to-practice conference themed Aktobe - yesterday, today, tomorrow.

During the visit to the region, Gulshara Abdykalikova is scheduled to visit a number of social facilities that are currently under construction or are already operating.