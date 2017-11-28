Secretary of State points out the need to improve people’s legal literacy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Secretary of State of the Republic of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova chaired an extended session of the Republican Commission for National Symbols and Heraldry of Institutional and Other Equated Awards in Astana, the press service of Akorda reports.

The session was also attended by the Parliament members, heads of central and local executive authorities, as well as public figures and well-known scientists.

In her opening speech, the Secretary of State reminded that President Nursultan Nazarbayev once said that 'at the new turn of the epochs, Kazakhstan has a unique historic chance to build better future on its own through renewal and new ideas'.

Reps of the Agency for Civil Service Affairs and Anti-Corruption, the Ministry of Finance, as well as governors of Atyrau, Kostanay and Mangistau regions reported on the state of things in terms of promoting and using the national symbols during the meeting.

The proposals made by the Ministry of Defense and Aerospace Industry, the Investment and Development Ministry, and the Foreign Intelligence Service "Syrbar" on approving the institutional awards were voiced at the meeting as well.

The participants of the meeting discussed the commission's activities in the current year and the plans for 2018. The Secretary of State drew attention of the heads of the government bodies to the inadmissibility of violating the Law on National Symbols. In this respect, she pointed to the necessity of ensuring regular internal monitoring, improving law enforcement practices, and strengthening the control in the promotion and use of the national symbols.

Summarizing the session, Gulshara Abdykalikova gave specific instructions to enhance the legal literacy of the population and respect for the national symbols.

At the end, the Kazakh Secretary of State congratulated the attendees on the upcoming national holiday - the Day of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.