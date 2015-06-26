Secretary of State presented awards and grants and commendations from President to mass media representatives

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Secretary of State of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova presented awards, grants and commendations from President of Nursultan Nazarbayev in the sphere of mass media in the Akorda today.

"Ladies and gentlemen, I congratulate you on the professional holiday - the International Day of Journalism. Based on the tradition we present awards, grants and commendations from the President in the sphere of mass media to leading journalists on the threshold of the holiday," G. Abdykalikova said.

She also emphasized that the mass media played an important role in the life of modern Kazakhstan.

"Being an important element of the civic society, the mass media of Kazakhstan not just have the functions of a mediator between the public authorities and the citizens of the country but also contribute to success and achievements of the country, strengthen peace and accord," G. Abdykalikova noted.

Thus, by the decision of the Head of State, the awards are given to Zhanbolat Aupbayev - chief editor of "Egemen Kazakhstan" newspaper, Alexey Pan (posthumously) - director general of "Express K" newspaper.

The grants are awarded to Zarina Yesekeyeva - producer of "Arsha" media company, Rinat Kertayev - general producer of the program production department of "Khabar" JSC.

Besides, many representatives of the mass media sphere were issued commendations from the President of Kazakhstan. The fund of the monetary reward totals KZT 7 mln 928 thousand this year.