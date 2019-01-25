Secretary of State presents Presidential culture grants

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - State Secretary of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova took part in the ceremony awarding the state grants of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - the Leader of the Nation in the field of culture for the year 2018, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

In opening remarks, the Secretary of State underlined Nursultan Nazarbayev's words outlined in ‘Seven Facets of the Great Steppe' conceptual article: "The new components of Rukhani Janghyru nationwide programme will make it possible to bring to reality the centuries-old heritage of our ancestors, making it understandable and in demand in the current conditions of the digital civilization."

The grants are awarded annually to support creative professionals and cultural workers, who have been given honorary titles and state awards of the Republic of Kazakhstan, as well as particularly gifted young creative figures for their contribution to the development of the country's culture.







The state grants were received by 75 representatives of literature and art, including Asanali Ashimov, Myrzatay Zholdasbekov, Sabit Dossanov, Bibigul Tulegenova, Yeskendir Khasangaliyev, Sara Tynyshtygulova, Tamara Frolovskaya, Ayan Otepbergen, Samal Yeslyamova, Roman Zhukov, and others.



Gulshara Abdykalikova expressed confidence that representatives of the creative intelligentsia would make an essential contribution to the implementation of Address "Growing Welfare of Kazakh Citizens: Increase in Income and Quality of Life", Rukhani Janghyru Program, the priorities outlined in Article "Seven Facets of the Great Steppe", and activities within the Year of Youth.

At the end of the meeting, the Secretary of State of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Gulshara Abdykalikova, wished good health, creative success, and family well-being to the attendees.

In Almaty, Abdykalikova also visited the Municipal Institution of Crisis Center for Victims of Domestic Violence, where favorable conditions for rehabilitation were created. The center designed for 50 people provides social, legal, psychological assistance.