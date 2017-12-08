Secretary of State: President's political will is the basis of Kazakhstan's anti-corruption policy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Secretary of State of the Republic of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova addressed the participants of the International Anti-Corruption Conference in Astana today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In her welcoming speech, Gulshara Abdykalikova stressed that the basis of the country's anti-corruption policy is its President Nursultan Nazarbayev' political will. She emphasized that the fight against corruption is one of the priorities of the Third Modernization of Kazakhstan. According to her, the Plan of the Nation and the Anti-Corruption Strategy until 2025 are aimed at a systemic fight against corruption.

The Secretary of State told foreign experts that today more than 60% of public services in Kazakhstan are provided electronically. As a result of this, Kazakhstan currently ranks 33rd out of 174 states in the UN E-Government Development Index. Since 1995, the country has implemented 7 state programs to combat corruption. And this year, 8 draft laws, 30 bylaws and 8 public service standards were developed.

Ms. Abdykalikova noted that today, in the context of promoting Kazakhstan's digitalization, one of the main tasks the country faces is to ensure the society's involvement in the fight against corruption through the media.

The Conference in the Kazakh capital was attended by MPs, heads of government bodies, ambassadors, representatives of international organizations, domestic academia, civil sector, as well as leading experts from Germany, Great Britain, Austria, and Belgium.