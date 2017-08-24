Secretary of State reveals percentage of women in Kazakh business and politics

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Secretary of State of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova told about the work done with regard to the gender equality in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"This issue is crucial for us, and it is on the agenda. Over the years, we have adopted a number of conceptual documents, for instance, the gender development strategy for 2006-2016. The work within this strategy has been completed, and for now, we have adopted the concept of gender development till 2030. Supported by the OSCE, we have adopted two laws - on ensuring equal rights and equal opportunities for women and men and on counteracting domestic violence. At the moment, these laws work. They are amended in line with the contemporary demands," she said while meeting with President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe Christine Muttonen and OSCE PA Secretary General Roberto Montella.

According to her, the share of women in the economy of Kazakhstan, in particular in small and medium-sized businesses, is now 50 percent. The figure has reached nearly 27pct in the Majilis of the Parliament, while in the maslikhats it ranges from 22 to 30pct.

"That is to say all conditions have been created for women could work in a variety of areas: political life, economy, social sphere," Gulshara Abdykalikova added.