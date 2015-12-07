Secretary of State took part in forum of People&#39;s Assembly Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova took part in the forum called "Large country - large family" of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan dedicated to summing up the results of the Year of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan within her visit to Zhambyl region, the press service of the Akorda informs.

Governor of Zhambyl region, chairman of the regional Assembly of People of Kazakhstan K. Kokrekbayev, deputy chairman of the regional Assembly and head of the Secretariat of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan Y. Tugzhanov, members of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan and the regional Assembly, representatives of ethnocultural associations and the residents of the region took part in the forum.

In her welcome address G. Abdykalikova stressed that the meeting was held after the President's state-of-the-nation address titled "Kazakhstan in new global reality: growth, reforms, development". She noted that the address was delivered on November 30, 2015 on the threshold of the First President Day. Besides, the delivered address was the 20 th address delivered to the people by their President.

The main purpose of the forum is to increase the civic engagement in implementation of five institutional reforms and nationwide patriotic idea "Mangilik Yel". The results of the Year of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan were summed up at the forum and sponsors, winners of republican contests were honored within framework of the event.

Upon completion of the working trip to Zhambyl region, the Secretary of State gave a number of instructions to a number of state bodies.