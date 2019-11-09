  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Section of Nur-Sultan-Shchuchinsk highway closed for heavy snowfall

    17:35, 09 November 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A section of the Nur-Sultan-Shchuchinsk highway has been closed for all types of transport, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of NC QazAvtoJol JSC.

    Heavy snowfall and low visibility are mentioned as the reasons for shutting down the section, 18-231km. It was closed at 5:30 pm Nur-Sultan time.

    Sections of motorways across the country were closed as well due to bad weather alerts.

    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Religion Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!