    Security Committee: 38 acts of terrorism prevented in Kazakhstan over 5 years

    14:04, 06 March 2018
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM 38 terrorist acts have been prevented in Kazakhstan since 2013, according to the deputy chairman of the National Security Committee of Kazakhstan Nurgali Bilisbekov, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    "In 2017, the execution of the state program on countering religious extremism and terrorism in the Republic of Kazakhstan for 2013-2017 was completed. (...) The improvement of interdepartmental cooperation and counterintelligence activities contributed to the prevention of 38 terrorist acts since 2013 onwards," Bilisbekov said at a Government session today.

    According to him, in total, KZT 98 billion was utilized for the implementation of the program, of which 27.8 billion from the national and 70.2 billion from local budgets.

    "Summarizing the results, it can be said that positive tendencies are observed in the sphere of countering religious extremism and terrorism," he concluded.

     

