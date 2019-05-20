Security Council expert council held its meeting

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kalmukhanbet Kassymov, Assistant to the President - Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan, chaired the meeting of the expert council under the Security Council of Kazakhstan, the Akorda press service reports.

Heads of relevant research institutes, experts of NGOs, authorized bodies' representatives attended the meeting.



Kassymov highlighted significance of scientific-methodological, research and information support of efforts aimed at ensuring national security and complete expert elaboration of present-day risks and threats.



The gathered also focused on maintaining water security, major risks, including non-rational water management, emergency condition of some waterworks, water bodies contamination.



Besides, they exchanged views and put forward proposals on how to improve state administration and water resource monitoring system, scientific support and staffing of the water sector.

