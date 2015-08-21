Security Council: President instructs to monitor possible risks and challenges in foreign markets

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today Akorda has held an operational meeting of the Security Council under the chairmanship of President Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazinform has learnt from Akorda.

The meeting was attended by the permanent members of the Security Council and the heads of several government agencies. The sitting has discussed the issues of improving the activities of the special authorities and the quality of analytical and forecasting work. The Head of State noted the need for careful monitoring of possible risks and challenges in foreign markets. Nursultan Nazarbayev emphasized that the work of the state bodies on economic and social development, as well as the implementation of institutional reforms and the five strategic objectives of Nurly Zhol program should be based on a comprehensive analysis of the situation at home and abroad. Following the meeting President Nazarbayev has given the public authorities specific instructions.