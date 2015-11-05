Security Council Secretary familiarized with modernization of penitentiary system in Kyzylorda and South Kazakhstan regions

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On November 4-5 President's Aide - Secretary of the Security Council Nurlan Yermekbayev paid an working trip to Kyzylorda and South Kazakhstan regions.

The visit focused on implementation of the Presidential Five Institutional Reforms regarding the modernization of the country's penitentiary system. Yermekbayev visited several correctional facilities of the regions. He also met with local authorities for discussing the problems of construction of Shymkent-based correctional facility with jail cells under the public-private partnership. The Secretary of the Security Council watched also the drills of law-enforcement structures and activity of the regional terrorism-countering operational headquarters. Besides, Yermekbayev visited the location of the South regional command military units and air defense forces in Kyzylorda and Shymkent.